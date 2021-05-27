Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) to Hold

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 2.27. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $11.66.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

