Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) to Buy

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, TheStreet cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of GCP stock opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. GCP Applied Technologies has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.04. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 0.87.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCP. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 41.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,391,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,234,000 after purchasing an additional 987,258 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $12,845,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,347,000 after acquiring an additional 285,990 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,677,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,250,000 after acquiring an additional 238,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 142,539 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

