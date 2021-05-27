Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) to Hold

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MAG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.94.

Shares of MAG traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.25. 429,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,959. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 531.38 and a beta of 1.06.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in MAG Silver by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MAG Silver by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in MAG Silver by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MAG Silver by 883.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

