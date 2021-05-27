Zel 24 Hour Volume Hits $175,811.00 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 27th. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.98 or 0.00395006 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00173842 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.32 or 0.00269478 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00011388 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004519 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000496 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 78.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 51.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.