Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting cancers. The company’s lead programs consist of ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader for estrogen-receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer which is in clinical stage. It operates principally in New York and San Diego. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $54.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.27 and its 200-day moving average is $47.72. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $62.79.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). Equities analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 64,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $2,803,927.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,743,479 shares in the company, valued at $75,719,292.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 24,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,064,126.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,035,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,907,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,839 shares of company stock worth $8,769,370 over the last ninety days. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $5,564,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 459.4% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 64,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 53,148 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 144,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

