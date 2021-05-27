Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and approximately $169.67 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00113811 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002335 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000081 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.79 or 0.00709975 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,608,157,273 coins and its circulating supply is 11,316,690,120 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.