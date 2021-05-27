ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Trading Down 7%

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) shares fell 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.12. 892,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,087% from the average session volume of 75,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZIVO)

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.

