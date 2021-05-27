Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.41.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $326.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.77 billion, a PE ratio of 144.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of -1.49. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $149.16 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $317.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.86.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,552,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total transaction of $28,021,676.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,313.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 449,599 shares of company stock valued at $154,225,711. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 181.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 408.2% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,984,000 after purchasing an additional 54,730 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,870,000 after purchasing an additional 34,153 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

