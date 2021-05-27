Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $206.00. The stock had previously closed at $172.74, but opened at $190.88. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Zscaler shares last traded at $196.60, with a volume of 103,474 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZS. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Zscaler from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total value of $1,133,940.00. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,263 shares in the company, valued at $407,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,812 shares of company stock valued at $14,759,243. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 39.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

