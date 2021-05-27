Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.49% and a negative net margin of 23.96%.

ZUO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,875. Zuora has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average is $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $37,104.48. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $150,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,168 shares of company stock worth $1,294,807. 12.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZUO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Zuora in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.36.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

