Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $257,000 Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,449 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 119,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.

TowneBank stock opened at $31.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.26.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. TowneBank had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

