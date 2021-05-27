Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $265,000 Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MGE Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,676,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,407,000 after acquiring an additional 134,002 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MGE Energy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,549,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,479,000 after acquiring an additional 145,904 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MGE Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 757,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,050,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MGE Energy by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 62,959 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MGE Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. 44.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $74.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.21 and its 200-day moving average is $70.10. MGE Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $59.70 and a one year high of $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $167.92 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.92%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

