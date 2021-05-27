Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $282,000 Holdings in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 28.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Veoneer were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Veoneer by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Veoneer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Veoneer by 206.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VNE stock opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.85. Veoneer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $30.71.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.07). Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.99% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. Analysts forecast that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VNE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Veoneer in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Veoneer from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veoneer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

