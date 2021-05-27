Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,387 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Arconic were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arconic news, CEO Timothy Donald Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,454,280.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Zik sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $229,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,400 shares of company stock worth $279,446 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

NYSE ARNC opened at $35.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a PE ratio of -38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average is $28.51. Arconic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $36.98.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. Arconic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

