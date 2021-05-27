Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,786 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 31,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth about $19,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $29.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.24. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEL shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $184,410.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $1,001,335.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,086.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,041 shares of company stock worth $2,274,322. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

