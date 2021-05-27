Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 884 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,989 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 95,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $78.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $99.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.49.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $120.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

In other Independent Bank news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

