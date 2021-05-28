-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) will post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Liquidia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.13). Liquidia posted earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LQDA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of LQDA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 18,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,383. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The company has a market cap of $156.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95.

In other Liquidia news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 198,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $500,000.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 111,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,499.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 4th quarter worth $2,807,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after buying an additional 692,818 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter worth $1,345,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 155,203 shares in the last quarter. 22.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

