$0.16 EPS Expected for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) to report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.34. Antero Resources reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 143.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Antero Resources.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

NYSE:AR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,974,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,646,979. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $7.90. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,644,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $1,498,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $1,967,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Resources (AR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.