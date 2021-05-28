$0.34 EPS Expected for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will announce earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.28. US Foods reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 236%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

USFD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.70.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $54,686.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,267,949. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,208,879.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,650,221. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,723 shares of company stock valued at $5,538,652 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USFD traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $38.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,170. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.28 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.92.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

