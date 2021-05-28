$0.50 EPS Expected for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.51. MaxLinear reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 455.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

MXL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

In other news, insider James Lougheed sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $179,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 15,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $573,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,775 shares of company stock worth $4,489,561 over the last three months. 8.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MXL stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.02. 284,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.99. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.74.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

