$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Sterling Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $253.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.35 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 7.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

STL has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,426 shares of company stock worth $997,557 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,327,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,594,000 after purchasing an additional 546,350 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 156,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 15,105 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STL stock opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $26.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

