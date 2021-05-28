-$0.55 EPS Expected for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Express’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Express posted earnings per share of ($1.55) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Express will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Express.

Get Express alerts:

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.19. Express had a negative return on equity of 265.49% and a negative net margin of 33.55%. The company had revenue of $430.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.61 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPR. B. Riley boosted their price target on Express from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of EXPR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.72. 813,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,894,518. The stock has a market cap of $312.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. Express has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Express by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,275,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,226,000 after purchasing an additional 218,135 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Express by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,834,000 after buying an additional 743,195 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Express by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,131 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Express by 607.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,494,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Express by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 76,849 shares in the last quarter. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Express

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Express (EXPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.