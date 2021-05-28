-$0.56 EPS Expected for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.39). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($1.95). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Nurix Therapeutics stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 27,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $52.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.55.

In other news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $28,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $32,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,300 shares of company stock worth $443,560 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 31,991 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,261 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 591,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $584,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

