-$0.76 EPS Expected for Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) to post ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tricida’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.72). Tricida posted earnings per share of ($1.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tricida will report full year earnings of ($3.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.95). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($3.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tricida.

Get Tricida alerts:

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.17).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

Shares of Tricida stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Tricida has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $28.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Tricida by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Tricida in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tricida by 3,603.3% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 858,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 835,715 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Tricida in the fourth quarter valued at $850,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tricida by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tricida (TCDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.