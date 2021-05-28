$0.79 EPS Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to announce earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.71. Community Bank System posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of CBU traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.06. 2,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,922. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.57. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.81 per share, for a total transaction of $35,036.59. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at $118,278.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total value of $600,596.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,990.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBU. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,306,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the first quarter valued at $2,532,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Community Bank System by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 869,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,724,000 after purchasing an additional 330,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 78.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

