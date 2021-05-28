$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. CRA International posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.54. CRA International had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRAI. Barrington Research increased their target price on CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, Director William F. Concannon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 3,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $317,702.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,932.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CRA International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CRA International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CRA International by 35.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CRA International by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CRA International in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Shares of CRA International stock opened at $82.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.39. CRA International has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $87.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.29 million, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

