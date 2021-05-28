$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will report $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Community Trust Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $55.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.15 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 32.63% and a return on equity of 11.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTBI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.88. The stock had a trading volume of 566 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,263. The firm has a market cap of $782.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.65. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.97%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

