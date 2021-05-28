$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to report $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the lowest is $1.48 billion. Fastenal reported sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year sales of $5.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fastenal.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

Fastenal stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.04. 1,931,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,320,514. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $54.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.25. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.17%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 2.2% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Fastenal by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in Fastenal by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastenal (FAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.