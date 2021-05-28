$1.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will report earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.06. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $8.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $8.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.92 to $9.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WAL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.77.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WAL traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.95. 5,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,006. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $109.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

