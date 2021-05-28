11,236 Shares in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in StepStone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in StepStone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in StepStone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in StepStone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in StepStone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 40.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on STEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. StepStone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.73. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $41.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th.

In related news, COO Jose A. Fernandez sold 1,750,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $49,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren M. Friedman sold 200,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $5,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,263,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,768,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,689,443 shares of company stock valued at $104,485,026 over the last quarter.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

