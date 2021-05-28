1,273 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Bought by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.00.

Shares of EL opened at $303.55 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.22 and a 12-month high of $318.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $303.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.61.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,122,195 shares of company stock worth $600,599,635 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.