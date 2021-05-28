$140.00 Million in Sales Expected for PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) to announce sales of $140.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PQ Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $137.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $143.00 million. PQ Group reported sales of $359.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PQ Group will report full-year sales of $563.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $560.02 million to $569.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $609.63 million, with estimates ranging from $600.25 million to $626.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PQ Group.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. PQ Group had a positive return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. CL King upped their target price on PQ Group from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PQ Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 8,164,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $109,724,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 121,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,817.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PQ Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PQ Group by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 59,192 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PQ Group in the fourth quarter worth $743,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PQ Group by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 117,878 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in PQ Group in the fourth quarter worth $8,079,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PQG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.34. 329,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,447. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.21. PQ Group has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

