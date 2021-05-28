$147.59 Million in Sales Expected for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to report $147.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $148.60 million. Cogent Communications posted sales of $140.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year sales of $593.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $589.49 million to $598.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $626.54 million, with estimates ranging from $614.78 million to $640.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

In related news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $187,253.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,042.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $373,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 37,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,858.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,529 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.8% in the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

CCOI traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,644. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.47 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.76. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $90.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 410.53%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

