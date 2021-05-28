1,657 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,657 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Adobe by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 281,382 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $133,737,000 after buying an additional 28,743 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 6,358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Adobe by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 220,680 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $104,905,000 after buying an additional 103,500 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Adobe by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,393 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $498.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $500.67 and a 200-day moving average of $480.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

