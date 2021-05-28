169,900 Shares in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU) Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 169,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTOCU. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $446,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $744,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,261,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,678,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,878,000.

Shares of PTOCU traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,552. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.01.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

