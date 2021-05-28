17,382 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Purchased by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

NYSE:BSX opened at $41.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.04. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $2,130,347.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,597 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,516.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $155,417.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,990 shares of company stock worth $2,999,086 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

