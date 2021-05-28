1,800 Shares in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,091,000 after buying an additional 357,791 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank raised its stake in F5 Networks by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $245,888,000 after buying an additional 316,694 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $194,117,000 after buying an additional 218,555 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in F5 Networks by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 716,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $126,036,000 after buying an additional 109,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $126,768.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total value of $253,539.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,058,932.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,571 shares of company stock worth $3,741,491. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $187.20 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.71.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

