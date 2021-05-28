$194.07 Million in Sales Expected for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will post sales of $194.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $208.16 million and the lowest is $172.80 million. Accel Entertainment reported sales of $380,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50,971.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year sales of $682.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $677.60 million to $690.85 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $980.75 million, with estimates ranging from $969.80 million to $991.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Accel Entertainment.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $74.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accel Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

ACEL stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.12. The company had a trading volume of 149,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,985. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -100.53 and a beta of 1.32. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $15.11.

In other news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $112,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 365,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,117.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $92,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,991.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,397 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,053. Insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 374.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.