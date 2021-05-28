$2.85 EPS Expected for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will announce $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.05. Chubb reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 608.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year earnings of $11.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $11.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $13.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

Shares of CB stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $170.78. The stock had a trading volume of 69,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,448. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $179.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.68%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,680 shares of company stock worth $8,863,259 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,761,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,701,433,000 after purchasing an additional 306,381 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Chubb by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,037,000 after purchasing an additional 876,961 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,090,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,020,000 after purchasing an additional 139,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,999,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,950,000 after purchasing an additional 189,004 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

