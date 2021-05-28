$2.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will announce $2.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific posted sales of $2.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year sales of $11.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $11.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.43 billion to $12.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $2,130,347.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,516.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,990 shares of company stock valued at $2,999,086 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 510,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,352,000 after acquiring an additional 69,285 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,184,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.04. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $44.63. The company has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

