21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $224.37 million-$227.42 million.

Shares of 21Vianet Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.42. 63,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.02. 21Vianet Group has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a negative net margin of 65.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VNET. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.67.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

