244,113 Shares in Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Bought by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 244,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLX. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $583,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLX stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.72. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $7.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Protalix BioTherapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

