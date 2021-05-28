2,474 Shares in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,474 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $339,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,120,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,288,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,081 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,892,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,670,000 after purchasing an additional 986,388 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,646,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,325,000 after acquiring an additional 929,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,380,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,766,000 after acquiring an additional 880,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.46.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $117.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $63.63 and a fifty-two week high of $117.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.72 and a 200 day moving average of $93.64.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

