345 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Purchased by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in ASML by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in ASML by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in ASML by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in ASML by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.90.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $665.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $645.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $551.22. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $319.41 and a 52 week high of $679.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $279.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

