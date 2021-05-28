$36.92 Million in Sales Expected for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to post sales of $36.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.64 million. Vericel reported sales of $20.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year sales of $166.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $166.20 million to $167.53 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $216.08 million, with estimates ranging from $208.75 million to $235.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on VCEL shares. TheStreet downgraded Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of VCEL traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $56.50. 262,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,552. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 706.34 and a beta of 2.10. Vericel has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $64.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.12.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,040,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,535,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,372 shares of company stock valued at $6,208,573 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vericel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vericel during the first quarter valued at $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vericel by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Vericel by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

