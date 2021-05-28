360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.71 EPS

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71, Fidelity Earnings reports. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 45.72%.

Shares of 360 DigiTech stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.02. The company had a trading volume of 111,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,531. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21. 360 DigiTech has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.