$4.30 Million in Sales Expected for Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) to report $4.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intrusion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.23 million and the highest is $5.37 million. Intrusion reported sales of $1.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 159%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full-year sales of $19.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.02 million to $21.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $51.93 million, with estimates ranging from $47.01 million to $56.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 119.13% and a negative net margin of 149.14%. The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrusion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Intrusion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 8,000 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $213,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,553,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,428,333.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 4,495 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $121,994.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,541,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,840,408.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,305. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Intrusion during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Intrusion during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intrusion during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,582,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Institutional investors own 16.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTZ stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $246.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.50. Intrusion has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $29.90.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

