4,236 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Acquired by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 12,872 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

IJJ traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.48. 2,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,138. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $63.30 and a 1 year high of $111.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.15.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.