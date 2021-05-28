$442.75 Million in Sales Expected for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to report $442.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Premier’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $458.50 million and the lowest is $414.70 million. Premier posted sales of $342.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PINC shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Shares of PINC stock traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $33.16. The company had a trading volume of 15,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Premier has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $37.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Premier’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Premier by 1,162.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 21,059 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Premier by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 92,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Premier during the first quarter worth about $259,000. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

