52,213 Shares in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 52,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter valued at $10,228,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

